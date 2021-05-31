Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,544 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR opened at $104.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

