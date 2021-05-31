$0.73 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of VNO opened at $47.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

