Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

