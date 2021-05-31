Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Bryan C. Cressey Sells 10,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

