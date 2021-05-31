Insider Selling: Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Sells 14,387 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall T. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

