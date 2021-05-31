Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

