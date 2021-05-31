Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 12,790 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $72,825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.