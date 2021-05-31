Francis M. Fetsko Sells 1,299 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

