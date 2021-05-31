Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $747,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

