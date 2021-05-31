Insider Buying: NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Buys 121,394 Shares of Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sebastian Evans bought 28,336 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).

On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans bought 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).

On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans bought 34,458 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,378.32 ($984.51).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

