Insider Buying: NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Buys 121,394 Shares of Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Sebastian Evans bought 28,336 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).
- On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans bought 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).
- On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans bought 34,458 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,378.32 ($984.51).
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
