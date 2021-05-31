Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $1,509,989. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

