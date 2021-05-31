Alps Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 299,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

