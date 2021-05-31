Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $404,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

