Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $344,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.80.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.89 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

