Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,247 shares of company stock worth $3,440,560 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

