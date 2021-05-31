Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $347,000 in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 989,980 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

