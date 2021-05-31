Swiss National Bank Has $24.52 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

