Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $446,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $105.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

