Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 135 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.97 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

