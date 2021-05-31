iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 875,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.42 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.