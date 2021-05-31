Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.