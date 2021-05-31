D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $336.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $182.12 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

