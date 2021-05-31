First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 108,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

