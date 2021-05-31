D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

