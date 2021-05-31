D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $736.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.83. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

