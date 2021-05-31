D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $503,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

