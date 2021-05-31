Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.