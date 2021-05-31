Swiss National Bank Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Discovery by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $6,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,607. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

