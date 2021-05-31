IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 13,707 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of The Cato worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Cato by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATO opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

