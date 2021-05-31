Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $83.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $1,918,828 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.