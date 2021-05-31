Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Everbridge by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG opened at $117.50 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

