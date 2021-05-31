Insider Selling: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells $1,251,250.00 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AAN opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $36.81.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
