Insider Selling: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells $1,251,250.00 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAN opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $36.81.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

