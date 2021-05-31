Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,777 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

