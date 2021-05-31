Rhumbline Advisers Sells 402 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quidel were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 97.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $118.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.