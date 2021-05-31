Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 84.7% in May

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the April 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Adyen has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

