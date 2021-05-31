Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

LOPE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

