Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Expands By 48.3%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the April 29th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,163.0 days.

Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. ALPEK has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $0.86.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

