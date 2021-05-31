Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $196,392.69 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EW stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

