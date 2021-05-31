Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Sells $183,440.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.