Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

