Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 15,823 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

