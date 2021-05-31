Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 15,823 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
