Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 157 ($2.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 140.90 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.97. The stock has a market cap of £741.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.