Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.