Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

