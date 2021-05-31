Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $466,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.