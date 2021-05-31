Swiss National Bank Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

