IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of PLXS opened at $98.81 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

