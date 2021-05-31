IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

