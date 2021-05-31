IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGO opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

