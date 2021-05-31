2,694 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.92. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

